Funeral of five-year-old Strep A victim takes place

Funeral of five-year-old Strep A victim takes place

Sunday World Video Team

The funeral of five-year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale takes place in Bromley Street, Belfast after a case of Strep A was reported at the primary school she attended.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News