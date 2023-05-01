Funeral held for victims of Co Tyrone crash

The coffins of Dan and Christine McKane, two of the three victims of the Aughnacloy crash, are carried from the Church of The Immaculate Conception in Strabane, following their funeral. The victims, named locally as brother and sister Dan and Christine McKane and their aunt Julia McSorley, died when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, early on Thursday morning. They were from the Strabane and Newtownstewart areas and had been travelling home after attending a funeral in England.