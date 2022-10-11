Funeral held for victim of Co Donegal petrol station blast

Sunday World Video Team

A fashion designer killed in an explosion at a service station in Ireland has been remembered at her funeral for her “love, affection, kindness and warmth”. Jessica Gallagher, 24, is the first of the 10 victims of Friday’s tragedy in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough to be laid to rest. Hundreds of mourners attended St Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Tuesday.

