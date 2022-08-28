Funeral for the brother of a well-known loyalist hitman
Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team
Funeral for the brother of a well-known loyalist hitman
Popular Videos
Man pranks family with two crows as part of 'birthday surprise'
Hell-fast | Row breaks out after missile thrown at loyalist parade in Belfast
Paul Pogba's brother publishes bizarre video promising ‘explosive revelations’
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
Why Coleman's wife and family have been crucial to his success
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
late push | Chelsea pushing for ‘one last transfer’ as deadline day looms large
charges | Maurice Fitzgerald (29) ‘targeted a vulnerable female’ in attack where she was tied up and gagged court hears
green and blue | Noah Donohoe death will colour the response to new play on Garda and RUC border patrolmen
bargains | Maggie Molloy of Cheap Irish Homes says there are plenty of affordable houses in Ireland
new era | Why Nottingham Forest needed to step away from Brian Clough’s legacy to rise again
tragedy | Gardaí appeal for information on Mazda car after hit-and-run that killed Cavan man Frank Nulty
Man pranks family with two crows as part of 'birthday surprise'
Shock | Fair City's Bryan Murray diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
new figures | Over 100 RTÉ staff members earned more than €100,000 basic salary last year
privileged | Horse-trading perv once again avoids prison after exposing himself to schoolboy
More Videos
Seamus Coleman: Hitting back at criticism from Jamie Carragher
Paul Pogba's brother publishes bizarre video promising ‘explosive revelations’
Withholding information on Olivia’s murder is protecting killers, police warn
Antonio Conte insists Richarlison was not disrespecting Nottingham Forest
Hell-fast | Row breaks out after missile thrown at loyalist parade in Belfast
Funeral for the brother of a well-known loyalist hitman
fraud fears | Fugitive fraudster who targets gay men thought to be hiding in Ireland
Puppy Love | Meath dog rescue inundated with home offers for blind pup due to be euthanised
notorious | Residents of Irish town living in fear after killer thug avoids prison for drunk driving
'very messy' | Atmosphere ‘absolutely bouncing’ as World Gravy Wrestling Championships return
hunt | Man (57) who died after Co Antrim hit-and-run named as police search for silver BMW
disruption | Luggage firm responsible for missing bags at Dublin Airport cut workforce by 44% during pandemic
fertility journey | Love Island’s Amy Hart announces baby joy on Loose Women
'Slow Down' | Drunk learner driver arrested after crashing into motorway road safety vehicle
joffrey weds | Irish Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson marries long-term girlfriend in Co Kerry
Devastating | Pippa O’Connor opens up about ‘punishing’ herself after miscarriage
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed