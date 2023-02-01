Frightening video emerges of man with knife threatening people at Brussels metro station

Frightening video emerges of man with knife threatening people at Brussels metro station

Johnny BrewVideo Team

Frightening video emerges of man with knife threatening people at Brussels metro station

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News