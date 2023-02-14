Friends of missing Nicola Bulley have not given up hope she will be found

Friends of missing Nicola Bulley have not given up hope she will be found

Video Team

Friends and neighbours of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, who disappeared more than a fortnight ago, have not given up hope she will be found. On Monday, well-wishers continued to leave hand-written “messages of hope” that the 45-year-old mortgage adviser will be found unharmed in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, where she vanished on January 27 while walking her dog. The messages, which first appeared on flower-shaped ribbons on Sunday, have been written on yellow ribbons on a bridge over the River Wyre in the village.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News