Friends of missing Nicola Bulley have not given up hope she will be found

Friends and neighbours of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, who disappeared more than a fortnight ago, have not given up hope she will be found. On Monday, well-wishers continued to leave hand-written “messages of hope” that the 45-year-old mortgage adviser will be found unharmed in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, where she vanished on January 27 while walking her dog. The messages, which first appeared on flower-shaped ribbons on Sunday, have been written on yellow ribbons on a bridge over the River Wyre in the village.