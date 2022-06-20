French voters go to the polls in test for Macron

French president Emmanuel Macron casts his vote in the final round of parliamentary elections in France. The elections will demonstrate how much leg room Macron’s party will be given to implement his ambitious domestic agenda. In last week’s first vote, the left, under firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, made a surprisingly strong showing sending jitters through Macron’s allies.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News