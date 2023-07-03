Frankie Dettori’s trophies, jockey scales and boots among items up for auction

Horse racing great Frankie Dettori is to sell a selection of his trophies and racing silks, putting 126 items up for auction ahead of his retirement from the sport. The 52-year-old jockey, who has had more than 4,000 wins over a career that started in the 1980s, plans to retire after Ascot in October. He has been clearing out items from his country pile near Newmarket, Suffolk, as he and his wife Catherine prepare to move house, as he said their children have all “branched out”.