Frank Lampard says Chelsea will only focus on themselves as the season ends

Frank Lampard says Chelsea will only focus on themselves as the season ends

Frank Lampard said pride will motivate his side in the season’s final weeks rather than the impact Chelsea could have on the fates of other teams. The Blues are adrift in 11th but could yet have a say in the race for the title, the Champions League and the struggle to avoid relegation with games to come against three of the Premier League’s top four after they face 16th-place Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News