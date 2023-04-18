Frank Lampard has ‘no problem’ with Todd Boehly visiting Chelsea dressing room

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard says he is comfortable with the club owners' interactions with players after a matchday. The former Blues midfielder was commentating after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga mentioned the owners addressed the players following the defeat to Brighton on Saturday, which Arrizabalaga said was normal of the current ownership.

