Frank Lampard: Chelsea were well beaten in the basics of football by Brighton

Frank Lampard conceded his Chelsea side were “well beaten” by Brighton as he suffered his third defeat in as many games since taking over as interim manager. Chelsea were outclassed at Stamford Bridge by a Brighton side that dominated them with the ball and gave away little against the hosts’ sporadic counter attacks when out of possession.

