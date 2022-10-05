Francis Mitchell
Francis Mitchell
Popular Videos
Jamie Lee Curtis' hilarious interaction with Irish woman on Dublin street
Man repeatedly beaten while on ground during shocking brawl in Donegal alley
tense scenes | Video shows Liverpool fans taunting Rangers supporters with IRA chant
Cat goes viral for having 'Northern Ireland' accent
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
Headlines
BALL OUT WAR | Moscow Shamrocks GAA team take another hit as players drafted into Russia’s war in Ukraine
byrne-ing love | Kinahan gangster Liam Byrne’s son Lee says he is ‘obsessed’ with influencer girlfriend
knife attack | Man killed and woman seriously injured after stabbing following Co Kerry funeral
red rage | Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘p***** off when he’s not playing’ for United
icon reborn | Renault to unveil a brand-new show car that is a modern tribute to the iconic Renault 4
'brave and courageous' | Family pay tribute to Irishman (23) killed fighting for Ukrainian forces
appeal hearing | Witness says he saw Jackie Healy-Rae punch English tourist in face after chip van row
Banding Together | Girls Aloud reunite for breast cancer campaign in honour of late Sarah Harding
Youths filmed stealing doughnuts from Krispy Kreme
Dog waits on the ruins of his home in Ukraine, where his owners have reportedly been killed
Ah, go on | Father Ted fans get nostalgic after clip of beloved priests reuniting goes viral
court battle | Watch: Trailer released of new film of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial
Shocking CCTV footage shows catalytic converter stolen from car in Dublin
'great fondness' | Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral
Awareness | Meningitis: Symptoms to look out for after two young people die in Limerick and Dublin
Mind Yourself(ie) | Influencer FacesbyGrace to lead mental health campaign after opening up about anxiety battle
New Figures | Child poverty statistics confirm need for €20 social welfare increase
RIP | Tributes pour in for ‘beloved’ Dublin teen Ethan Banks who died from meningitis
BREAKING | Ana Kriegel killer Boy B withdraws appeal against his conviction for murdering teen (14)
hearing set | Pierce Brosnan asks for restraining order against woman ‘stalking’ him and his family
Double life | John Murphy: Former associate of jailed ex-Garda Superintendent says ‘he is hungry for money’
CRIME WORLD | Episode 162: The jailing of ex-garda John 'Spud' Murphy and his suspected links to the Hutch gang
CRIME WORLD | Episode 161: The dramatic new evidence that halted the murder trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch
score house | Man who grew cannabis in period Kildare mansion is member of Guinness brewing dynasty
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed