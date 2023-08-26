Four young people dead after car overturns on its way to Leaving Cert party

Home > Videos Four young people dead after car overturns on its way to Leaving Cert partyFour young people dead after car overturns on its way to Leaving Cert party Johnny BrewToday at 12:59Four young people dead after car overturns on its way to Leaving Cert partyPopular VideosWoman cleared of cruelty to pony hits out at damage caused by social mediaCork CAB target Mary Cash’s lavish lifestyle – designer bags and Harrods tripsTwo men arrested after fire at Crooked House pubHow Dubai became the new Costa del Crime for the world's gangstersFour young people dead after car overturns on its way to Leaving Cert party Watch MoreMore VideosKremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leaderFour young people dead after car overturns on its way to Leaving Cert partyWoman cleared of cruelty to pony hits out at damage caused by social mediaArteta says he believes Saudi transfer window should end when Europe window endsHeadlinesjoint operation | Man (60s) arrested as massive €2m worth of herbal cannabis is busted in Dublin Port'wild summer' | Ex-Shelbourne footballer thanks fans as he is dumped from Love Island USA after one weekgone off | No more Milkshakes for Bill Murray as singer Kelis calls time on unlikely summer romancedevastation | Four young people killed in Tipperary crash after Leaving Cert results named by gardaiOffside | FIFA suspend Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales in relation to conduct at the women’s World Cup finalmanhunt | Police issue appeal after convicted murderer with links to Dublin goes on the runShip Ahoy | A look inside the USS Mesa Verde docked in Dublin ahead of the Navy and Notre Dame classicStorm | FIFA suspend Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales in relation to his conduct at women’s World Cup finalKremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leaderFour young people dead after car overturns on its way to Leaving Cert partysoccer scandal | Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales accuses Jenni Hermoso of lying over kiss Sunday World Newsletter Sign up for the latest news and updates This field is required Sign Up Please check your inbox to verify your details More VideosPresident of Guyana demands slavery reparations ahead of apologyFukushima nuclear plant begins releasing radioactive wastewater into the seaVladimir Putin breaks silence following plane crash involving Wagner chief PrigozhinTikTok star Mizzy bailed again over prank videosRepublicans rally against Donald Trump during Fox News election debateTrump mug shot released after visit to Atlanta jail Download the Sunday World app Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices Musicgrowing apart | Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden’s daughter Lilly says their divorces put her off marriageLatest Newsroad horror | Brother and sister among four killed after car crashes on way to Leaving Cert partyIrish Crimelatest | Man (30s) arrested after cocaine, cash and cars seized in Galway raids releasedWorld CrimeAggravated rape | Female ‘teacher of the month’ (28) charged with raping student at least 10 years her juniorIrish CrimeL of a chancer | Learner driver with no L plates told gardai it was ‘ok as it was after 11pm’Irish NewsHorror crash | Leo Varadkar says ‘whole nation mourns’ death of Leaving Cert students in TipperaryCourts'LIFE THREATENING' | Parents of child (3) who ate cannabis-laced chocolate placed on probationCourtsSilly Pill-y | Man caught throwing drugs into Wheatfield prison as package ‘fell short of wall’ jailedIrish NewsEXAM ACE | Wicklow Leaving Cert who got maximum 625 points reveals his study secret Irish NewsHonours | Ukrainian student ‘relieved and happy’ on passing Leaving Cert after just one year in Irish school Latest NewsIrish CrimeShocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gangIrish NewsMissing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon ThorntonIrish Newsrecovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flightsIrish News'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named TravelSeas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you Irish Newsthundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three countiesIrish Newsunsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan Irish Newsinclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival Irish Newslegend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92Irish Newscases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed