Four-year-old girl dies after reported dog attack in Milton Keynes

Four-year-old girl dies after reported dog attack in Milton Keynes

Video Team

A four-year-old girl has died after reports of a dog attack in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News