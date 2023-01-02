Four passengers killed as helicopters collide over Australian beach

Four passengers killed as helicopters collide over Australian beach

Sunday World Video Team

Two helicopters have collided in an Australian tourist hotspot, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others. One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park at Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, said Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector. One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area police described as difficult to access.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News