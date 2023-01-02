Four passengers killed as helicopters collide over Australian beach
Sunday World Video Team
Two helicopters have collided in an Australian tourist hotspot, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others. One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park at Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, said Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector. One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area police described as difficult to access.
