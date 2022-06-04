Four dead in Germany train crash as investigation begins

A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany has left at least four people dead and many more injured, authorities said. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appeared to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off.

