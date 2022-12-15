Four boys who died after being pulled from frozen lake are named

Four boys who died after being pulled from frozen lake are named

Sunday World Video Team

Four boys who died after being pulled from a frozen lake in Solihull have been named by police as their devastated families paid tribute to them.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News