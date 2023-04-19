Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone arrives at Southwark Crown Court for hearing

Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone arrives at Southwark Crown Court for hearing

Video Team

Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone arrives at Southwark Crown Court for a hearing, as he is charged with fraud by false representation over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the Government.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News