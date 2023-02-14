Former UFO investigator discusses balloons shot down over US

Former UFO investigator discusses balloons shot down over US

Video Team

Mandatory credit: BBC Breakfast - no pre-roll ads. 60 mins max use. Nick Pope, a former UFO investigator with the Ministry of Defence, speaks to BBC Breakfast about the balloons shot down over the US.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News