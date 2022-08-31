Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91

Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91

Sunday World Video Team

Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91. News organisations quoted a statement from Russia's Central Clinical Hospital as saying he died after a long illness.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News