Former Rangers and Scotland keeper Andy Goram dies after short cancer battle

Sunday World Video Team

Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram has died after a short battle with cancer, the club have announced. Goram, 58, who also represented Scotland, played for the Ibrox side between 1991 and 1998 – making 260 appearances over the period and winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

