Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41

Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41

Sunday World Video Team

Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh has been found dead in his US apartment at the age of 41, his family announced. The singer and actor was found dead in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 – although the cause of death remains unknown.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News