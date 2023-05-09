Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested as he appeared in a court in Islamabad

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested as he appeared in a court in Islamabad

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple corruption cases on Tuesday, officials from his party said.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News