Former officer sentenced to nearly five years for role in George Floyd’s death

Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted for his role in the killing of George Floyd, was sentenced to four years and nine months. Thao had testified that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when he held back concerned bystanders who gathered around as former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes while the black man pleaded for his life on May 25 2020. In a video captured by a bystander Floyd can be heard crying “I can’t breathe”. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill found Thao guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in May. Thao had rejected a plea bargain on the state charge, saying “it would be lying” to plead guilty when he did not think he was in the wrong. The sentence he handed down will run concurrently with Thao’s three-and-a-half-year sentence for a separate conviction on a federal civil rights charge. His state sentence was more than the four years recommended under state guidelines.