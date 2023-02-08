Former loyalist terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair is in fighting form

Former loyalist terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair is back to his fighting best

Darren HalleyVideo Team

He is filmed here working out with boxing gloves on a heavy punch bag in his own backyard.

It is part of a punishing workout Adair endures every day as he inches towards his 60th birthday later this year.

Now based in Troon on the west coast of Scotland, the one-time top loyalist also does an early morning run along the beach in the seaside town where he now lives.

