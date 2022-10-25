Footage shows youths throwing bike and chasing each other in Dublin City Centre
Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team
Footage shows youths throwing bike and chasing each other in Amiens Street in Dublin.
Popular Videos
FALLOUT: Week One in review as Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch faces murder charge over the Regency Attack
Tone deaf | Tony McGregor flaunts Porsche car on Instagram
Dublin residents and publican react to later opening hours
King Charles III waxwork covered with chocolate cake by Two Just Stop Oil supporters
'Gentle giant' | Wife of bare-knuckle boxer Joe Joyce Jnr jailed for murder posts TikTok tribute
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Footage shows youths throwing bike and chasing each other in Dublin City Centre
Caught on camera | IRA man caught driving north with Regency guns seen on Dublin CCTV before attack, court told
DEALS ON WHEELS | Cabbie convicted of moving drugs for Dublin gang, became courier after driving for Iranian hitman
'broken system' | Experts say legalising drugs may help save people from ‘tsunami of cocaine’ hitting Ireland
'Extremely concerning' | Trolley numbers hit peak for 2022 with 669 patients waiting on hospital beds
dangerous | Double murder suspect gets extra 15 months in prison for high-speed chase after jail escape
Proud mum | Erin McGregor says son (6) with autism is ‘best little man' in sweet Halloween post
'Saved lives' | Fianna Fáil TD defends visiting gangland criminal Jonathan Dowdall in prison
hse warning | Super-strength MDMA and dangerous new drugs found by testers at Electric Picnic
High Road | Gardaí arrest dangerous driver with four different drugs in system
More Videos
Taoiseach defends Government response to refugee accommodation shortage
Taoiseach urges DUP to restore powersharing at Stormont
Footage of what's reported to be a Russian pilot ejecting from plane amid Ukrainian fire
BULLY BOY | Shocking video of Dublin taxi driver who deliberately drove into a cyclist and knocked him off his bike
speaking out | Jennifer Carroll MacNeill urges women to speak up as harasser who sent her sexually explicit messages is sentenced
Remarkable footage shows mountain climber fighting off bear in Japan
Appeal | Gardaí seek help in finding missing Waterford teen Bobby Power
shock shaming | Muireann O’Connell told by viewer she looks ‘fatter on the telly’
Warning | Forty people recorded as having been spiked this year is just ‘tip of the iceberg’
'f***ed the gig' | Comedian Joanne McNally discusses moment fan says ‘you’ve got your period!’ during Belfast gig
What the Hel? | Helen Flanagan ‘no longer’ engaged to footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair after 13 years
'Class act' | Tributes paid to Cork GAA star and ‘wonderful teacher’ Padraigh Griffin
Con-grad-ulations | Keith Duffy ‘proudest parent in the world’ as daughter graduates from university
Housing shortage | Leo Varadkar says Ireland cannot guarantee homes for Ukrainian refugees for couple of weeks
Dublin residents and publican react to later opening hours
Shocking | St Louis high school shooting leaves three dead, including suspect
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed