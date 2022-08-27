Footage shows woman doing Irish jig during police sobriety test in Florida
Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team
Police in Florida have released a video of a woman doing a mixture of ballet and Irish dancing during a sobriety test.
Amy Harrington was charged with driving under the influence after she was pulled over for a traffic stop by police on April 27.
Ms Harrington can be heard saying, “Oh my God, you sound like my (expletive) ballet coach.”
After attempting several steps, Harrington leaps into a dance that resembles a mixture of ballet and Irish dancing.
According to police, Ms Harrington was involved in an accident where she rear-ended another vehicle.
jig is up | Footage shows woman doing Irish jig during police sobriety test in Florida
