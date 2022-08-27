jig is up | 

Footage shows woman doing Irish jig during police sobriety test in Florida

Amy Harrington is now facing drink driving charges

jig2

Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team

Police in Florida have released a video of a woman doing a mixture of ballet and Irish dancing during a sobriety test.

Amy Harrington was charged with driving under the influence after she was pulled over for a traffic stop by police on April 27.

Ms Harrington can be heard saying, “Oh my God, you sound like my (expletive) ballet coach.”

After attempting several steps, Harrington leaps into a dance that resembles a mixture of ballet and Irish dancing.

According to police, Ms Harrington was involved in an accident where she rear-ended another vehicle.

Headlines

More Videos

