Footage shows woman being hit with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival
Police have released footage showing the moment a 19-year-old bystander was “very seriously” injured when she was hit on the head with a gas canister and beaten to the ground during the Notting Hill Carnival. Two groups of young men, mostly hooded, became involved a violent fight in Ladbroke Grove, west London, just after 7pm on Monday August 29. The “completely innocent” teenager, who had been standing at the scene, was struck on the head with a gas canister and then kicked and punched.
