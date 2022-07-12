Footage shows chaos erupting after man throws bin at Orange flute band marching on July 12

The man can be seen emerging from a house which had an Irish tricolour flying from a first-floor window

This is the incredible video footage that shows loyalist band being attacked as it makes it way along a Belfast street, sparking a mini-riot.

A man emerges from a house which had an Irish tricolour flying from a first-floor window and lifted a small bin which he then hurled towards members of the Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band.

It narrowly missed a man walking on the pavement.

The man who threw the bin then runs back inside the house, slamming the door behind him.

He was followed by a male and a female police officer who banged the door to no response.

As the angry bandsmen converged on the property, one man removes his drum, lifts a wheelie bin which was in the front garden and hurled it at the front window, smashing it.

Sash-wearing members of the Orange Order arrived seconds later and they urged the clearly angry bandsmen to continue on their journey to join the city's main Orange parade.