Footage shows a driver launching their car off of a parked tow truck

Footage shows a driver launching their car off of a parked tow truck

Darren Halley

On May 24, bodycam footage shows a distracted driver launching their car off of a parked tow truck. The driver, a lady from Tallahassee, Florida, survived the incident with serious injuries, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News