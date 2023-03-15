Footage show men fighting with axes, knives and hammers at funeral in Wales

Men of varying ages are seen fighting a vicious brawl with bats, hammers, knives and axes in the middle of the day

Police in Wales have released images from a bloody machete battle which took place between rival families in a graveyard last August.

Men of varying ages are seen fighting a vicious brawl with bats, hammers, knives and axes in the middle of the day, as cars skid around tombstones and van windows are smashed.

"I think people were shocked by this incident - by the scale of it, the level of violence, the location, and the disrespect it showed to others,” said detective Carl Price of South Wales Police.