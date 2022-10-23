Footage of what's reported to be a Russian pilot ejecting from plane amid Ukrainian fire

Footage of what's reported to be a Russian pilot ejecting from plane amid Ukrainian fire

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Footage of what's reported to be a Russian pilot ejecting from plane amid Ukrainian fire

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News