Footage from inside nest of four owl chicks

Sunday World Video Team

The discovery of a brood of four barn owl chicks in Co Antrim is being celebrated by conservationists. The young birds were carefully ringed by volunteer nest minder Ciaran Walsh to help track where they go as they mature.

