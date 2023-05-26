Footage captures moments after car crashed into Downing Street gates
A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street. The car crashed into the gates on Whitehall at around 4.20pm on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Images on social media showed the car surrounded by emergency vehicles. The force added that no-one has been hurt.
Popular Videos
37 arrested as violent Balkan criminal cell is taken down
WATCH | Shocking footage shows gunman open fire at Tallaght house as children cycle past
Detective who survived murder attempt attends garden party with King and Queen
Brighton head coach De Zerbi says Brighton deserved Europa League qualification
Fresh searches in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann enter second day
Watch MoreMore Videos
King Charles thanks Armagh for warm welcome on final day of visit to Northern Ireland
Footage captures moments after car crashed into Downing Street gates
Republican Ron DeSantis's presidential launch on Twitter hit by glitches
Lampard downtrodden after Chelsea's eighth loss in 10 matches with him in charge
Headlines
King Charles thanks Armagh for warm welcome on final day of visit to Northern Ireland
Footage captures moments after car crashed into Downing Street gates
Republican Ron DeSantis's presidential launch on Twitter hit by glitches
Lampard downtrodden after Chelsea's eighth loss in 10 matches with him in charge
Harry Kane receives the Freedom of the City of London award at a ceremony in London
Police flatten area of woodland and dig a number of holes in Madeleine McCann searches
Animal Rising activists 'take lambs from King's Sandringham Estate'
loved by all | Funeral of Rebecca Browne hit by Garda car told she ‘brought out the good in everyone’
Erik ten Hag fears Antony suffered ‘serious’ injury in big win over Chelsea
Volkswagen updates flagship SUV
More Videos
Police flatten area of woodland and dig a number of holes in Madeleine McCann searches
Animal Rising activists 'take lambs from King's Sandringham Estate'
Erik ten Hag fears Antony suffered ‘serious’ injury in big win over Chelsea
Volkswagen updates flagship SUV
Demonstrations in Rio de Janeiro over Vinicius Junior LaLiga racism claims
37 arrested as violent Balkan criminal cell is taken down
Demonstrations in Rio de Janeiro over Vinicius Junior LaLiga racism claims
fraud fears | RTE star Sarah McInerney says fraudsters accessed her bank account after text scam
SAD DISCOVERY | Gardai find body following search of a river in Dundalk
national treasure | RTE legend Charlie Bird flooded with support after he is hospitalised following ‘bad fall’
giant-killers | Sean McGoldrick: A missed opportunity by RTÉ as Fortune favours the brave in Westmeath
Un-Lou-cky | Louise Cooney admits her body ‘doesn’t feel normal’ in pregnancy update
HEARTBREAKING | Mum tells how she desperately tried to wean her ‘beautiful’ son off drugs
DRUGS SEIZURE | Young man (21) caught with cannabis was ‘groomed’ by older dealers in Finglas
'A good Egg' | Ryan Tubridy delighted another ‘PK’ is set to replace him on Late Late show
That's the Spirit | Influencer Niamh Cullen says she’d ‘burn up in flames’ if she got married in a church
WITNESS APPEAL | Man (20s) arrested after victim suffers fatal stab wounds in Co Wexford
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed