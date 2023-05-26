Footage captures moments after car crashed into Downing Street gates

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street. The car crashed into the gates on Whitehall at around 4.20pm on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Images on social media showed the car surrounded by emergency vehicles. The force added that no-one has been hurt.

