Flooding in northern Italy causes cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Flooding in northern Italy causes cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions in the region.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News