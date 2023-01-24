FKA Twigs creates nature project artwork to inspire children to change the world

FKA Twigs creates nature project artwork to inspire children to change the world

British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs has said she wanted to create artwork for The Wild Escape project to inspire children to have a “genuine connection” to nature, as was instilled in her growing up. Hundreds of museums across the UK have joined forces in the largest ever art collaboration to motivate children to “respond creatively” to the threat to the natural environment. The children will be encouraged to create wildlife artworks which will be brought to life in a huge-scale immersive display to be unveiled on Earth Day 2023, the Art Fund said.

