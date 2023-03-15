Five star Haaland inspires City to magnificent seven

Press conference quotes from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola following their 7-0 Champions League last-16 second-leg win over RB Leipzig. He talks about what he made of Haaland’s performance, what makes him capable of doing what he’s doing this season, why he had to make adjustments after getting things wrong in Leipzig, jokes he took Haaland off because if he became the first player to score 6 in a Champions League game at aged 23 he’d get bored and says no matter how many Champions Leagues he wins he’ll always be a failure after he missed out on meeting Julia Roberts when he she was in Manchester