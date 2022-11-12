blow by blow | 

Fist fight in Thurles captured on video goes viral

Fight in Thurles

Mick Carolan and Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World Video Team

Traffic came to a stop in Thurles on Friday afternoon after two men engaged in a fist fight in broad daylight.

Shocked bystanders watched as the two men exchanged blows before gardai intervened.

Gardaí said they responded to reports of a fight between two men at Liberty Square in Thurles yesterday afternoon

“No injuries have been reported," gardai said. “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News