Fist fight in Thurles captured on video goes viral
Mick Carolan and Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World Video Team
Traffic came to a stop in Thurles on Friday afternoon after two men engaged in a fist fight in broad daylight.
Shocked bystanders watched as the two men exchanged blows before gardai intervened.
Gardaí said they responded to reports of a fight between two men at Liberty Square in Thurles yesterday afternoon
“No injuries have been reported," gardai said. “Enquiries are ongoing.”
