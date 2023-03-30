First time in 40 years a vulture chick hatches at London Zoo

Video Team

Zookeepers at London Zoo have celebrated the "brilliant" arrival of a critically endangered vulture chick named Egbert - the first vulture to hatch at the site in over 40 years. The fluffy grey vulture chick weighed in at 115 grams when it hatched - the same weight as a bar of soap - as the birth was captured on camera.

