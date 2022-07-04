Firefighters tackling ‘inferno’ after gas blast at flats

Firefighters tackling ‘inferno’ after gas blast at flats

Sunday World Video Team

Credit: Adam Fisher Firefighters are tackling an “inferno” at a block of flats n Redwood Grove, Bedford, following a gas explosion.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News