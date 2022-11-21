Firefighters tackle blaze in Nottingham which left two children dead
A woman was left critically injured
Darren HalleySunday World Video Team
Firefighters at the scene in Nottingham after two children died and a woman was left critically injured in a fire at a flat.
The blaze broke out in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, at around 3.17am on Sunday.
