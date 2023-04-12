Firefighters battle a 500-acre fire raging in the US State of New Jersey

Video Team

Firefighters battle a 500-acre fire which is raging in the US State of New Jersey. No injuries or deaths have been reported, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

