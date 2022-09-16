Fireball which lit up night sky was space debris, experts conclude
Sunday World Video Team
A “brilliant fireball” seen in the skies above parts of Britain is believed to have been space debris, experts have said. The UK Meteor Network said it had received almost 800 reports after the blazing orb was spotted in the night sky on Wednesday.
