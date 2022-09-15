'Fireball' lights up skies above Scotland

'Fireball' lights up skies above Scotland

Sunday World Video Team

There have been more than 200 reports of a "fireball" crossing the night sky in Scotland and Northern Ireland. The UK Meteor Network said it was "investigating to ascertain what the object was, meteor or space debris". First two videos taken in Kings Park, Glasgow, and the third taken in Johnstone, just west of Paisley and Glasgow.

