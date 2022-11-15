Fire erupts after electric scooter's battery pack explodes in Hampshire

Fire erupts after electric scooter's battery pack explodes in Hampshire

Sunday World Video Team

Credit: Hampshire Fire and Rescue CCTV footage of the moment a electric scooter's battery pack exploded causing Hampshire firefighters to battle a blaze at a property in Bordon, Hampshire.

