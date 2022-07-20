Fire breaks out at top of London flat building

Fire breaks out at top of London flat building

Sunday World Video Team

Credit: @KraftyP Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in east London’s docklands. London Fire Brigade said its crews were tackling the blaze on Manwood Street in north Woolwich which appears to be at the top of a block with around 18 storeys.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News