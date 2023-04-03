Finland to join Nato military alliance this week, chief says
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said Finland will become the 31st member of the military alliance on Tuesday. The move prompted a warning from Russia that it would bolster its defences near their joint border if Nato deploys any troops in its new member. “From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.
