Finland to join Nato military alliance this week, chief says

Finland to join Nato military alliance this week, chief says

Video Team

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said Finland will become the 31st member of the military alliance on Tuesday. The move prompted a warning from Russia that it would bolster its defences near their joint border if Nato deploys any troops in its new member. “From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News