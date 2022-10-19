Fine Gael TD says he’s wouldn't send a tourist to O’Connell Street as it's 'full of druggies, crime, robberies, takeaways'

Fine Gael TD says he’s wouldn't send a tourist to O’Connell Street as it's 'full of druggies, crime, robberies, takeaways'

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Fine Gael TD says he’s wouldn't send a tourist to O’Connell Street as it's 'full of druggies, crime, robberies, takeaways'

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News