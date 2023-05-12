Final Eurovision qualifiers announced as Zelensky blocked from addressing final

Poland, Australia and Cyprus have qualified for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest as it emerged Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had been blocked from making an address. Sixteen countries competed on Thursday night for the 10 remaining spots in Saturday’s showdown in Liverpool. Restrictions: Maximum of two minutes per Live Show. No more than ten seconds of a song can be used. Must “Courtesy of BBC and EBU” for whole duration of edit