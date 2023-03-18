Filming underway in St Andrews for new season of The Crown

Video Team

Cast and crew members on set as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland The new series of the Netflix drama will feature William’s time at the university, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

